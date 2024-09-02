Musgrove throws 6 strong innings, Tatis goes hitless in his return as Padres beat Tigers 3-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six strong innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0 for 4 in his…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six strong innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 0 for 4 in his first game back since June 21 as the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 3-0 on Monday.

Luis Arraez had two RBI singles for the Padres, who edged ahead of Arizona and into the NL’s top wild card spot.

Tatis was activated from the 60-day injured list after being sidelined with a stress reaction in his right thighbone. The star right fielder received loud ovations during the pregame lineup announcements and when he ran out to his defensive position to start the game, gesturing to the fans along the way.

He grounded out twice — although he advanced two runners in the two-run eighth — fouled out and struck out.

“That was amazing. Amazing, man,” Tatis said. “The fans were incredible. Just amazing energy all the way around. Like I mentioned earlier, just happy to be back with the boys and just great W all the way around.

He said running to right field was “a beautiful feeling, man. I wish I could put it into words, but I had goosebumps, and my energy went right through the roof. And that was the push that I definitely needed and it was just beautiful all the way around.”

Tatis won both the NL Gold Glove Award and Platinum Glove Award in 2023, his first season playing right field.

Manager Mike Shildt said afterward that Yu Darvish will be activated in time to start Wednesday night. He has been out since May 30 due to injuries and a stint on the restricted list due to a personal family matter.

Musgrove said it was “awesome” having Tatis back.

“We’ve been missing him. He’s a big bat and his presence, his ability to track balls down in the outfield, you feel very confident filling up the zone and letting the defense work behind you,” Musgrove said. “He’s a guy that’s been kind of the heart and soul of the team at times here, so missing him, we’ve done our best to stay above water and keep ourselves in a good position so he can get himself healthy and come back when he’s ready. It’s nice to have him back.”

Musgrove (5-4) was making his fifth start since a 2 1/2-month stay on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He held the Tigers to three hits while striking out eight and walking two.

The first two batters in the fourth reached before Musgrove retired the side. He put two runners on with two outs in the sixth before striking out Colt Keith.

“He’s been lights out for us ever since he came back,” Manny Machado said. “To have him back healthy has been huge for us. We need him to get to where we want to get to and he’s going out there and doing his part.”

“Guys are getting healthy. That’s the most important part,” Machado said. “The team is getting back to its old self.”

Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his 31st save.

Tigers opener Tyler Holton went two innings before Brenan Hanifee (0-1) took over. Mason McCoy beat out an infield single with one out in the third and advanced on Hanifee’s throwing error, and then scored on Arraez’s single to right.

Arraez hit another RBI single in the eighth and Manny Machado added an RBI base hit.

Tatis ground out in the eighth but advanced Mason McCoy and Arraez. McCoy was thrown out at home on Jake Cronenworth’s grounder, but Arraez advanced and then scored on Machado’s single.

“I just loved his approach,” manager Mike Shildt said about Tatis. “Do what the game calls for, he sees a big hole, boom, ends up moving them over. I really love the intent of that.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: While Tatis was activated, OF Bryce Johnson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso and DFA’d José Azocar. … LF Jurickson Profar got his first day off since June 22.

UP NEXT

MLB wanted the Padres to take Monday off to break up a long stretch of games, but the team wanted to play on the holiday and take Tuesday off. Tigers RHP Keider Montero (4-6, 5.17 ERA) and Darvish (4-3, 3.20) are scheduled to start Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.