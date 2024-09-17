Minnesota United hosts Cincinnati in non-conference action

FC Cincinnati (16-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-11-6, ninth in the Western Conference) Saint Paul,…

FC Cincinnati (16-8-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-11-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC +133, FC Cincinnati +178, Draw +252; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United and Cincinnati square off in non-conference action.

United is 5-5-4 in home games. United ranks third in the MLS drawing 162 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Cincinnati is 9-3-1 in road games. Luciano Acosta paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 11 goals. Cincinnati has scored 48.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has 10 goals and four assists for United. Kelvin Yeboah has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Acosta has 11 goals and 15 assists for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Zarek Valentin (injured).

Cincinnati: Isaiah Foster (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

