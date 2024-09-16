Minnesota aims for 30th win this season in matchup with Connecticut

Minnesota Lynx (29-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-11, 13-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (29-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (27-11, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will aim for its 30th victory of the season when the Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun are 12-5 on their home court. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 80.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Lynx are 13-5 in road games. Minnesota scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Connecticut averages 80.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 75.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 8.9 more points per game (82.9) than Connecticut gives up (74.0).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 78-73 on July 5, with DeWanna Bonner scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Tiffany Mitchell: out (illness).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

