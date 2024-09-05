Minnesota aims for 25th victory of season in matchup against Indiana

Minnesota Lynx (24-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (24-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (18-16, 10-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Lynx visit the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have gone 10-5 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the WNBA with 20.4 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 8.4.

The Lynx are 9-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks fifth in the WNBA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.4.

Indiana averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 90-80 on Aug. 25. Collier scored 31 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

Collier is averaging 20.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 8-2, averaging 90.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Lynx: Alanna Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.