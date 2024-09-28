Mets manager Carlos Mendoza ejected from pivotal game against Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected Friday night during an 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected Friday night during an 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after arguing a called third strike on Francisco Alvarez.

New York trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning but was threatening with two outs after Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch and J.D. Martinez walked. That brought up Alvarez, who fouled off four straight pitches before getting called out on strikes. The full-count pitch he took from Frankie Montas appeared to be a tad low.

Alvarez was on his way to first base when plate umpire Ramon De Jesus called him out. Alvarez hopped up and down in protest, and Mendoza came out of the dugout to argue as well, resulting in his ejection.

“They have a tough job, and I know they’re working really hard,” Mendoza said about the umpires. “I didn’t agree with it. I thought he didn’t have a good game behind the plate. Not only was that call, there were some other calls that I wasn’t happy with. But, again, I know they’re trying, and we’ve got to move on.”

Mendoza’s ejection came just a few minutes after the Atlanta Braves completed a 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Mets, Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks are competing for the NL’s final two wild-card playoff spots.

The Mets and Braves have 87-71 records. The Diamondbacks fell to 88-72 with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.