Mets host the Phillies, try to continue home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (91-62, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-68, second in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (9-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -110, Phillies -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has gone 44-34 at home and 85-68 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.91 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 91-62 record overall and a 39-36 record on the road. The Phillies are 66-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 16-for-39 with a double over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has a .298 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 23 doubles and 19 home runs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .258 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

