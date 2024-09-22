Mets bring 2-1 series advantage over Phillies into game 4

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (86-69, second in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (86-69, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -157, Mets +132; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 series lead.

New York has gone 45-35 in home games and 86-69 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.95.

Philadelphia has gone 40-37 on the road and 92-63 overall. The Phillies have hit 189 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 39 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 10-for-34 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 41 doubles, 29 home runs and 86 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-36 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.