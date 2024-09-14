Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Phillies into game 2

New York Mets (81-66, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-59, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

New York Mets (81-66, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (88-59, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Phillies: Kolby Allard (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -110, Phillies -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 50-26 at home and 88-59 overall. The Phillies are 67-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 81-66 overall and 41-32 in road games. The Mets have gone 40-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 16-for-39 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 31 home runs, 54 walks and 86 RBI while hitting .270 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-34 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .282 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 8-2, .219 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (back), Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.