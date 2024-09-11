Mavericks re-sign Markieff Morris in nod to 13-year vet’s leadership role

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks are bringing back forward Markieff Morris, a 13-year veteran who has played sparingly since joining…

DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks are bringing back forward Markieff Morris, a 13-year veteran who has played sparingly since joining Dallas but brings leadership that is valued by the defending Western Conference champions.

The deal announced Wednesday comes after Morris played 26 regular-season games in 2023-24 before the Mavericks made a run to the NBA Finals, losing in five games to Boston.

The 35-year-old Morris averaged 2.5 points in 8.3 minutes for the Mavericks. He joined Dallas in the blockbuster deal that brought star guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks before the trade deadline in 2023.

Morris has averaged 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 776 career regular-season games. He played all 21 postseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the title in 2020 playoff bubble.

Phoenix drafted Morris 13th overall in 2011 out of Kansas, and he spent his first four-plus seasons with the Suns. Morris also has played for Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit and Miami.

