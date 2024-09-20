Marlins start 3-game series at home against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-97, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 7:10…

Atlanta Braves (83-70, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-97, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 161 strikeouts); Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -205, Marlins +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 29-49 record at home and a 56-97 record overall. The Marlins have gone 30-76 in games when they have given up a home run.

Atlanta has a 41-37 record on the road and an 83-70 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

The teams square off Friday for the 11th time this season. The Braves are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Sanchez has a .247 batting average to lead the Marlins, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs. Otto Lopez is 13-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 31 doubles and 38 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 15-for-36 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .246 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

