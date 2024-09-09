AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .335; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .322; Judge, New York, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .301; Diaz,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .335; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .322; Judge, New York, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .301; Diaz, Houston, .299; Rooker, Oakland, .299; J.Soto, New York, .292; Ja.Duran, Boston, .289; Kwan, Cleveland, .288.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 119; J.Soto, New York, 114; Judge, New York, 110; Henderson, Baltimore, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Ja.Duran, Boston, 99; Semien, Texas, 88; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 87; Altuve, Houston, 86; Volpe, New York, 85.

RBI_Judge, New York, 126; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 101; Rooker, Oakland, 99; J.Soto, New York, 98; Perez, Kansas City, 98; Witt, Kansas City, 98; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Santander, Baltimore, 94; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 94.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 193; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 177; Ja.Duran, Boston, 172; Altuve, Houston, 171; Judge, New York, 163; Henderson, Baltimore, 160; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 156; Diaz, Houston, 153; J.Soto, New York, 151; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 150.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Witt, Kansas City, 41; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 40; Bleday, Oakland, 38; Devers, Boston, 34; Judge, New York, 33; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 40; J.Soto, New York, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; Rooker, Oakland, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 32; Seager, Texas, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; O’Neill, Boston, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 29; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 39; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Neto, Los Angeles, 29; Witt, Kansas City, 28; Giménez, Cleveland, 27; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Volpe, New York, 26.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 15-8; Berríos, Toronto, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-6; P.López, Minnesota, 14-8; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Gil, New York, 13-6; Bello, Boston, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.98; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.99; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.05; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.15; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.18; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.18; Houck, Boston, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.34; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 208; Ragans, Kansas City, 204; Crochet, Chicago, 191; Gilbert, Seattle, 191; Kikuchi, Houston, 183; Rodón, New York, 181; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; P.López, Minnesota, 173; Bibee, Cleveland, 166; Kirby, Seattle, 162; Ober, Minnesota, 162.

