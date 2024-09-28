AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .332; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .324; Judge, New York, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Diaz, Houston, .299; Rooker,…

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .332; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .324; Judge, New York, .322; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Diaz, Houston, .299; Rooker, Oakland, .296; Altuve, Houston, .295; Kwan, Cleveland, .292; J.Soto, New York, .288; Ja.Duran, Boston, .285.

RUNS_J.Soto, New York, 128; Witt, Kansas City, 124; Judge, New York, 122; Henderson, Baltimore, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 114; Ja.Duran, Boston, 110; Semien, Texas, 99; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 98; Altuve, Houston, 94; Santander, Baltimore, 91.

RBI_Judge, New York, 144; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 118; Rooker, Oakland, 110; J.Soto, New York, 109; Witt, Kansas City, 109; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 108; Perez, Kansas City, 104; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 103; Santander, Baltimore, 102; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Raleigh, Seattle, 97.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 210; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 199; Ja.Duran, Boston, 190; Altuve, Houston, 185; Judge, New York, 180; Henderson, Baltimore, 177; Diaz, Houston, 175; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 173; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 170; J.Soto, New York, 166.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 48; Witt, Kansas City, 45; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 44; Bleday, Oakland, 43; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Judge, New York, 36; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Neto, Los Angeles, 34; W.Abreu, Boston, 33.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Meadows, Detroit, 6; W.Pérez, Detroit, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 58; Santander, Baltimore, 44; J.Soto, New York, 41; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Rooker, Oakland, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 35; Raleigh, Seattle, 32; Witt, Kansas City, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 31; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 44; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 41; Garcia, Kansas City, 37; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 31; D.Moore, Seattle, 31; Witt, Kansas City, 31; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Neto, Los Angeles, 30.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 18-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-9; Rodón, New York, 16-9; Berríos, Toronto, 16-11; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-7; Gil, New York, 15-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 15-9; P.López, Minnesota, 15-10; Bello, Boston, 14-8; Kirby, Seattle, 14-11; Gausman, Toronto, 14-11.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.39; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.80; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.91; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.92; B.Miller, Seattle, 2.95; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.01; Houck, Boston, 3.12; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.14; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.33; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.35.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 228; Ragans, Kansas City, 223; Gilbert, Seattle, 213; Crochet, Chicago, 209; Kikuchi, Houston, 206; P.López, Minnesota, 198; Rodón, New York, 195; Bibee, Cleveland, 187; Ober, Minnesota, 187; Burnes, Baltimore, 181; Lugo, Kansas City, 181.

