AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .331; Judge, New York, .321; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Altuve, Houston, .302; Rooker, Oakland, .302; Diaz, Houston, .298; Kwan, Cleveland, .291; Ja.Duran, Boston, .285; J.Soto, New York, .285.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 123; J.Soto, New York, 117; Henderson, Baltimore, 113; Judge, New York, 112; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Ja.Duran, Boston, 104; Semien, Texas, 93; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 92; Altuve, Houston, 89; Volpe, New York, 88.

RBI_Judge, New York, 132; Rooker, Oakland, 109; Witt, Kansas City, 108; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 103; Perez, Kansas City, 102; J.Soto, New York, 101; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 96; Santander, Baltimore, 95.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 200; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 181; Altuve, Houston, 179; Ja.Duran, Boston, 179; Judge, New York, 169; Henderson, Baltimore, 165; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 163; Diaz, Houston, 162; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 160; J.Soto, New York, 154.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 45; Bleday, Oakland, 43; Witt, Kansas City, 43; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 41; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Judge, New York, 34; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Meadows, Detroit, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 53; Santander, Baltimore, 41; J.Soto, New York, 39; Rooker, Oakland, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 34; Witt, Kansas City, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Raleigh, Seattle, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 41; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Garcia, Kansas City, 36; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; Witt, Kansas City, 30; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 29; Giménez, Cleveland, 29; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Neto, Los Angeles, 29.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-8; Berríos, Toronto, 16-9; P.López, Minnesota, 15-8; Rodón, New York, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-6; Bello, Boston, 14-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 14-8; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Gil, New York, 13-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.88; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.91; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.05; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.06; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.12; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.24; Houck, Boston, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.24; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Ragans, Kansas City, 217; Skubal, Detroit, 214; Gilbert, Seattle, 198; Crochet, Chicago, 195; Kikuchi, Houston, 189; P.López, Minnesota, 187; Rodón, New York, 186; Bibee, Cleveland, 175; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Lugo, Kansas City, 173.

