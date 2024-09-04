AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .339; Guerrero, Toronto, .328; Judge, New York, .323; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Diaz, Houston, .298; J.Soto,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .339; Guerrero, Toronto, .328; Judge, New York, .323; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Diaz, Houston, .298; J.Soto, New York, .295; Altuve, Houston, .294; Ja.Duran, Boston, .294; Rooker, Oakland, .294; Kwan, Cleveland, .292.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 117; J.Soto, New York, 112; Henderson, Baltimore, 107; Judge, New York, 107; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 101; Ja.Duran, Boston, 98; Guerrero, Toronto, 85; Semien, Texas, 85; Volpe, New York, 84; Garcia, Kansas City, 83.

RBI_Judge, New York, 124; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 100; J.Soto, New York, 98; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Witt, Kansas City, 97; Perez, Kansas City, 94; Rooker, Oakland, 93; Guerrero, Toronto, 92; Santander, Baltimore, 91.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 190; Guerrero, Toronto, 175; Ja.Duran, Boston, 170; Altuve, Houston, 162; Judge, New York, 159; Henderson, Baltimore, 154; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 151; J.Soto, New York, 149; Diaz, Houston, 148; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 147.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Guerrero, Toronto, 40; Witt, Kansas City, 40; Bleday, Oakland, 37; Devers, Boston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; W.Abreu, Boston, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 30; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 30.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 39; J.Soto, New York, 38; Henderson, Baltimore, 35; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Rooker, Oakland, 33; Seager, Texas, 30; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Moore, Seattle, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 26; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Neto, Los Angeles, 26; Volpe, New York, 26.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 15-8; Berríos, Toronto, 14-9; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-6; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-7; P.López, Minnesota, 13-8; Ober, Minnesota, 12-6; Gil, New York, 12-6.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.51; R.Blanco, Houston, 3.03; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.05; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.11; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.19; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.19; Houck, Boston, 3.24; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.30; Singer, Kansas City, 3.35; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 201; Ragans, Kansas City, 197; Crochet, Chicago, 188; Gilbert, Seattle, 181; Kikuchi, Houston, 177; L.Castillo, Seattle, 172; Rodón, New York, 172; P.López, Minnesota, 164; Bibee, Cleveland, 162; Lugo, Kansas City, 159.

