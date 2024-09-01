Mabrey leads Connecticut against Seattle after 21-point game

Seattle Storm (19-12, 8-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-8, 13-6 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Seattle Storm (19-12, 8-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (23-8, 13-6 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Seattle Storm after Marina Mabrey scored 21 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 96-85 win over the Washington Mystics.

The Sun have gone 11-3 at home. Connecticut ranks ninth in the WNBA with 19.6 assists per game. Alyssa Thomas leads the Sun averaging 7.6.

The Storm are 7-7 in road games. Seattle scores 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Connecticut scores 80.4 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 78.9 Seattle allows. Seattle scores 9.4 more points per game (83.5) than Connecticut allows (74.1).

The teams play for the second time this season. The Storm won the last matchup 72-61 on June 23. Jewell Loyd scored 16 points to help lead the Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.0 points for the Sun.

Loyd is averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.