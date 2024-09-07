Lynx beat Fever to snap five-game winning streak.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 26 points in the third quarter, Bridget Carleton made three 3-pointers…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 26 points in the third quarter, Bridget Carleton made three 3-pointers in the final four minutes and the Minnesota Lynx overcame a 25-point night by Caitlin Clark to snap Indiana’s five-game winning streak with a 99-88 win over the Fever on Friday night.

The Lynx trailed 50-45 at halftime before Collier scored nine of their opening 20 points of the third quarter for a 65-57 lead.

Collier blocked Clark’s shot in the paint and Courtney Williams made a jumper from the free-throw line at the other end to extend Minnesota’s lead to 70-60. Clark went to the bench and Myisha Hines-Allen scored the next three points to give Minnesota a 13-point lead.

Indiana made just three field goals in the third quarter before making three in the opening two minutes of the fourth to get back in it.

ACES 72, SUN 67

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A’ja Wilson scored 20 and Las Vegas rallied to beat Connecticut.

Plum sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers to help Las Vegas (22-12) extend its win streak to four. Wilson made 8 of 15 shots, adding eight rebounds. The two-time MVP needs 10 points to set the league’s single-season scoring record. Jewell Loyd set the mark with 939 for the Seattle Storm last season.

Chelsea Gray made three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and six assists for the Aces.

DREAM 107, WINGS 96, OT

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 33 points to become the first Atlanta player since 2013 to put up consecutive 30-point performances and the Dream beat Dallas in overtime.

Howard, who was coming off a 31-point game against Phoenix on Tuesday, reached the mark by making a free throw with 19 seconds left in regulation for a 92-90 lead.

On Dallas’ final possession of regulation, Arike Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer and Teaira McCowan grabbed the offensive rebound before missing another shot. Dallas guard Jacy Sheldon secured the loose ball and it eventually landed in the hands of Natasha Howard, who made a tying jumper near the free-throw line.

But Atlanta (12-22), which trailed by as many as 16 points, dominated overtime 15-4.

Atlanta started strong in overtime with Rhyne Howard making a 3-pointer with three minutes left for a six-point lead. Tina Charles put Atlanta ahead 104-96 on a hook shot in the lane after her team grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession.

SKY 92, SPARKS 78

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds for her rookie record 26th double-double of the season and Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Reese made 9 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer and all five of her free throws as Chicago (12-22) remained tied with the Atlanta Dream for the final spot in the postseason with six games remaining.

Chennedy Carter finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in her return for the Sky. Carter had not played since Aug. 25 due to health and safety protocols. Kamilla Cardoso totaled 12 points and nine boards.

Dearica Hamby had 21 points, five assists and four steals to lead Los Angeles (7-27), which has lost three in a row and 10 of its last 11. Rookie Rickea Jackson added 17 points and six rebounds.

