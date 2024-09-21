Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies meet in game 2 of series

Colorado Rockies (59-95, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Colorado Rockies (59-95, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-62, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (8-10, 4.68 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -277, Rockies +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles is 92-62 overall and 49-27 at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Colorado has a 23-56 record on the road and a 59-95 record overall. The Rockies have hit 172 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-42 with four doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

