Liverpool fan dies after road traffic accident in Italy ahead of game against AC Milan

MILAN, Italy (AP) — A Liverpool fan who traveled to Italy to watch the Champions League game against AC Milan has died following a road traffic accident, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Philip Dooley, who was described as a lifelong Liverpool supporter, was involved in an accident near Bergamo airport in the early hours of the morning.

Representatives from both teams placed flowers on Dooley’s seat at San Siro before kickoff, while Liverpool coach Arne Slot and his players work black armbands as a mark of respect.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Liverpool said members of staff were working with local police and the consulate. The club said staff were also providing “support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident.”

Italian media reported that Dooley, who had landed on a flight from Manchester approximately an hour earlier, was attempting to cross a motorway between the airport and his hotel and had climbed a barrier to get on the road.

