Liberty to host Aces Tuesday

Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -4.5; over/under is 163.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty face the Las Vegas Aces.

The Liberty are 16-4 in home games. New York is seventh in the WNBA with 36.0 points in the paint led by Breanna Stewart averaging 12.0.

The Aces have gone 14-6 away from home. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA with 34.1 rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 11.9.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas scores 9.9 more points per game (86.4) than New York allows to opponents (76.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Liberty.

Jackie Young is averaging 15.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 85.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

