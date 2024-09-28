Liberty begin semifinals against the Aces

Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Liberty -4; over/under is 163.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Liberty host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty host the Las Vegas Aces in game one of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. New York went 3-0 against Las Vegas during the regular season. The Liberty won the last regular season meeting 75-71 on Sept. 8 led by 21 points from Breanna Stewart, while Kelsey Plum scored 25 points for the Aces.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 in home games. New York averages 22.8 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Sabrina Ionescu with 6.2.

The Aces are 14-6 on the road. Las Vegas is sixth in the WNBA giving up 80.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game New York allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.2 points, nine rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Liberty.

Plum is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

