Lewis Hamilton to start Azerbaijan GP from the pit lane after changing engine

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane after changing his engine and other key parts following qualifying.

Hamilton had been due to start Sunday’s race seventh before Mercedes installed a fifth engine of the season, above Hamilton’s allowance, along with a new turbocharger and both components of the hybrid power system.

Hamilton’s demotion raises title challenger Lando Norris to 15th on the grid as the McLaren driver seeks to make up ground to standings leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who starts sixth.

Norris initially qualified 17th but gained a place earlier when Pierre Gasly was disqualified because his Alpine car broke fuel flow rules.

The other Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon, will also start from the pit lane after replacing his engine and other parts. Ocon had placed last in qualifying.

