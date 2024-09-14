Musiala scores after 15 seconds and Kane gets a hat trick as Bayern wins 6-1 at Kiel

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich…

KIEL, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored after 15 seconds and Harry Kane had a hat trick as Bayern Munich routed promoted Holstein Kiel 6-1 to continue Vincent Kompany’s winning start as the coach on Saturday.

Musiala seized on defensive errors to score his club’s third-fastest Bundesliga goal ever and Bayern was 3-0 up after just 13 minutes thanks to a precise finish from Kane and an own goal from Kiel’s Nicolai Remberg.

Kane added another just before halftime and Michael Olise scored on a rebound in the 65th for his first goal since joining Bayern from Crystal Palace. Armin Gigovic salvaged some consolation with a goal for Kiel, which has lost all three of its league games since promotion, in the 82nd.

England captain Kane completed his hat trick from the penalty spot in added time after he was brought down by Carl Johansson. It was Kane’s 40th Bundesliga goal from 35 games since joining Bayern last year.

Bayern is on a four-game winning run since Kompany took over for this season, three in the Bundesliga and one in the German Cup.

Bayern next plays Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, Kompany’s first game as a coach in the Champions League.

Leverkusen back on track

Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss, but Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin.

Ahead of playing Feyenoord in its Champions League opener on Thursday, Leverkusen got back to winning ways after losing to Leipzig 3-2 in its last game. That was the first time Xabi Alonso’s title-winning team lost in the Bundesliga for 15 months.

Boniface set up Martin Terrier for Leverkusen’s first goal, and scored himself soon after, leaving defender Alexander Prass sprawled on the ground as he scored past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Leverkusen’s three games in the league have seen a combined 15 goals scored, in part because of lapses in concentration in defense that have frustrated coach Alonso.

Mergim Berisha’s goal for Hoffenheim in the 37th minute cut Leverkusen’s lead to 2-1 and Alonso’s team nearly conceded another soon after. However, Leverkusen retook control after the break. A penalty from Florian Wirtz and another goal from Boniface ensured a 4-1 win.

It was the first time Boniface scored twice in a game since an adductor muscle injury ruled the Nigerian striker out of much of the second half of last season as Leverkusen won the title.

Keeper denies Leipzig

Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow frustrated Leipzig in a goalless draw, saving a penalty from Loïs Openda and a stoppage-time free kick from David Raum. Leipzig created few clear chances in a subdued performance ahead of Thursday’s Champions League visit to Atletico Madrid.

Both teams were without their coaches as Leipzig’s Marco Rose was suspended following a red card against Leverkusen and Union’s Bo Svensson was ill.

New signing Ermedin Demirovic scored twice as Stuttgart — which visits Real Madrid on Tuesday — beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1. Gladbach’s Alassane Plea went off injured after colliding with goalkeeper Alexander Nübel while scoring his team’s only goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Wolfsburg 2-1 thanks to two goals from Omar Marmoush.

Junior Adamu scored twice in three minutes to give Freiburg a comeback 2-1 win over Bochum.

