EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl signs a $112M extension with the Oilers to give him the highest cap hit…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl signs a $112M extension with the Oilers to give him the highest cap hit in NHL history at $14 million.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.