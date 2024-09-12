Leipzig midfielder Haidara has finished concussion treatment ahead of Champions League

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara cleared its concussion protocol and is back in training ahead of next…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara cleared its concussion protocol and is back in training ahead of next week’s Champions League games, the club said on Thursday.

Haidara was substituted after being struck in the head by opponent Victor Boniface’s attempted overhead kick during Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Aug. 31. Coach Marco Rose indicated at the time that Haidara had seemed confused.

He missed two national-team games for Mali during treatment.

Haidara “has successfully passed the procedure and the tests related to his concussion,” Leipzig said in a statement on X. “He has been training with the team again since the beginning of the week without any problems.”

Leipzig hosts Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday and begins its Champions League campaign at Atletico Madrid on Sept. 19.

