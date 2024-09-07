Las Vegas plays New York following Plum’s 27-point game

Las Vegas Aces (22-12, 10-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (28-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Las Vegas Aces (22-12, 10-8 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (28-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the New York Liberty after Kelsey Plum scored 27 points in the Aces’ 72-67 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Liberty have gone 15-2 in home games. New York is second in the WNBA with 85.6 points and is shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Aces have gone 11-5 away from home. Las Vegas ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

New York averages 85.6 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 81.9 Las Vegas allows. Las Vegas has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Liberty won 79-67 in the last matchup on Aug. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.3 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Liberty.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

