Las Vegas hosts Chicago after Wilson’s 41-point game

Chicago Sky (11-21, 5-12 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (20-12, 10-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces plays the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 41 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 97-79 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces have gone 10-7 at home. Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 20.4 assists per game. Jackie Young leads the Aces averaging 5.4.

The Sky are 7-9 in road games. Chicago leads the WNBA in inside scoring, averaging 42.1 points per game in the paint this season. Chennedy Carter paces the team with 10.6 points per game in the paint.

Las Vegas scores 87.2 points, 5.4 more per game than the 81.8 Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 78.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 82.7 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 25 the Aces won 77-75 led by 20 points from Wilson, while Carter scored 25 points for the Sky.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Aces.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 9.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

