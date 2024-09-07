Live Radio
LAFC’s Hugo Lloris, Dynamo’s Steve Clark stellar in scoreless draw

The Associated Press

September 7, 2024, 11:00 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Hugo Lloris saved four shots for Los Angeles FC and Steve Clark had two saves for the Houston Dynamo in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Lloris notched his 10th clean sheet of the season, tying him with Patrick Schulte of the Columbus Crew for the league lead.

Clark’s shutout was his sixth.

LAFC (14-6-6) was missing high-scoring Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz, Omar Campos, Maxime Chanot, David Martínez and Cristian Olivera because of international duties.

The Dynamo (11-8-8) handed LAFC just its second loss in 14 home matches this season with a 2-0 victory on the final day of August.

LAFC travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. The Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

