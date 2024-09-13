Koepka birdies last 3 holes for 62 and builds a 4-shot lead at LIV Golf Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Brooks Koepka birdied his last three holes Friday for an 8-under 62, staking him to a…

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Brooks Koepka birdied his last three holes Friday for an 8-under 62, staking him to a four-shot lead after the first round of LIV Golf Chicago, the final individual event of the season.

Koepka is going for a season-high third victory in LIV Golf this season, though his seven finishes out of the top 10 in the 54-man league has left him too far behind to challenge for the individual title and the $18 million bonus.

The race is between Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann had a 68, making five birdies but slowed by a double bogey on the par-4 15th hole at Bolingbrook Golf Course. Rahm made only two birdies in his round of 69.

Koepka, a five-time major champion, already has a league-high five career victories in the Saudi-funded league. He has won this year in Singapore and the Greenbrier. He was four shots ahead of Paul Casey, with Anirban Lahiri another shot behind.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.