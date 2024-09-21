Josef Martínez, Caden Clark lead Montreal to 2-0 victory over Fire

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez had a first-half goal, Caden Clark scored in the second half and CF Montreal blanked…

MONTREAL (AP) — Josef Martínez had a first-half goal, Caden Clark scored in the second half and CF Montreal blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night.

Martínez staked Montreal (8-12-10) to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when he used Nathan Saliba’s first assist of the season to score for the sixth time.

Clark found the net in the 74th minute for an insurance goal. It was the second goal in five appearances for Clark since coming over from Minnesota United, where he had one assist in 11 starts and 23 appearances. Kwadwo Opoku and Samuel Piette both notched their second assists on the goal.

Jonathan Sirois turned away four shots to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season for Montreal.

Chris Brady finished with one save for the Fire (7-16-8). Neither keeper had a save in the first half.

The Fire return home to host Toronto FC on Saturday. Montreal will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

