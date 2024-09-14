Jonathan Osorio, Deandre Kerr each score a first-half goal as Toronto hangs on for a win over Austin

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr each scored a first-half goal and Toronto FC hung on for a…

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr each scored a first-half goal and Toronto FC hung on for a 2-1 win over Austin in its first-ever visit to BMO Field on Saturday.

Toronto (11-15-3) came into weekend play in eighth in the Eastern Conference. Austin (9-12-7) has won just one of its last six league games (1-4-1).

Osorio scored at the end of a counterattack in the seventh minute when a sliding Austin player poked it away from Kerr but the ball bounced to Osorio, who beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver with a rising shot.

Toronto made it 2-0 in the 30th after another counterattack. Richie Laryea unselfishly sent a perfect low cross across goal for Kerr to knock home.

Teenager Owen Wolff, the son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, scored in the 76th by controlling a long ball, beating a defender and then waiting out goalkeeper Sean Johnson before slotting it home.

The win evened Toronto’s home record at 7-7-0, while Austin fell to 3-8-3 on the road. Toronto has five games remaining, including three more at home as it looks to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

