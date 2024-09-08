Jannik Sinner gets a hug from his friend Seal after winning the US Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner climbed into the stands after winning the U.S. Open title Sunday to hug the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner climbed into the stands after winning the U.S. Open title Sunday to hug the people rooting hardest for him in a crowd that was largely behind his American opponent.

Seal was happy to be among them.

The British singer and No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player from Italy became friends at the U.S. Open two years ago and Seal was back to watch Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win the tournament for the first time.

“He proves that you can have it all, be at the top of the world and still have compassion and balance and love and understanding of the good fortune of your position,” Seal said, “and therefore use it in the most positive and beautiful way.”

Seal, a tennis fan, said he met Sinner in New York through a mutual friend and they have kept in touch since. He sat two rows behind Sinner’s coaches during the match and was among the friends and family waiting nearly two hours after the match ended, when the two-time Grand Slam champion finally was able to collect his trophy.

Sinner easily won the first two sets, then rallied in the third after Fritz had taken a 5-3 lead and had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium loudly cheering him.

“Facing an American at the U.S. Open was never going to be easy,” Seal said. “But I’ve got to say, the New York crowd is a very knowledgeable crowd when it comes to tennis and I think they had a respect and a liking for Jannik — who’s impossible not to like.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis .

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.