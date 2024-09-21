Diaz strikes twice and Liverpool tops the Premier League while Newcastle loses at Fulham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Luis Díaz scored two fine goals inside two minutes as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Luis Díaz scored two fine goals inside two minutes as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side leads Manchester City on goal difference only and the defending champion needs a draw at home to Arsenal in Sunday’s big game to reclaim first place.

On a rare quiet day for teammate Mohamed Salah in front of goal, Díaz scored off both feet to display his own finishing skills at Anfield.

The Colombia forward chased down a long pass from defender Ibrahima Konaté, controlled the ball exquisitely on his waist as he turned, and then glided past goalkeeper Kepa before sliding the ball into the bottom left corner in the 28th minute.

That was with his right foot, and his second goal came off his left in the 30th.

Liverpool broke from midfield and Trent Alexander-Arnold galloped forward before slipping the ball to Díaz inside the left of the penalty area and he clipped it neatly past Kepa.

Darwin Núñez scored a fine third in the 37th. Collecting the ball wide right he looked to cross it, before changing his mind and curling a fine shot in off the left post.

Newcastle misses chance to go top

Victory would have moved Newcastle to the top of the league but it lost at Fulham 3-1 to drop to sixth spot.

Fulham led early through Raúl Jiménez’s shot into the bottom right corner and a howler by goalie Nick Pope gifted Emile Smith Rowe Fulham’s second in the 22nd.

Harvey Barnes pulled one back after halftime but Reiss Nelson sealed victory in stoppage time.

Watkins inspires Villa turnaround

In-form England striker Ollie Watkins came to the rescue as Aston Villa bounced back to beat rock-bottom Wolverhampton 3-1 in a fiery derby match to move into third spot.

An awful pass from Diego Carlos gifted Matheus Cunha the opening goal.

Villa struggled to create anything against a winless team before Watkins levelled in the 73rd with a deflected finish for his fourth goal in three matches.

Ezri Konsa fired in a cross by Youri Tielemans in the 88th and Jhon Duran lived up to his super-sub reputation by netting in stoppage time. It was the fourth time this season the Colombia forward has come off the bench to score.

There was nearly 15 minutes of stoppage time at Villa Park due to a lengthy delay while Colombia defender Yerson Mosquera was treated for an injury before being taken off on a stretcher.

Villa is level on points with City but trails on goal difference, with both two points ahead of Chelsea.

Double delight for Jackson

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson marked his 50th club appearance with two early goals to inspire his team to a 3-0 win at West Ham.

Jackson added an assist for Cole Palmer against a poor West Ham side which was booed at the end of the match by home fans. New West Ham coach Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after his third loss.

Chelsea’s three league wins have all come away from home.

Chelsea scored in the fourth minute when Jackson played a one-two with Jadon Sancho and surged forward before cutting in from the left and firing between goalie Alphonse Areola’s legs.

Jackson doubled his tally in the 18th after latching onto a Moises Caicedo throughball and drilling into the bottom left corner. He turned provider in the 47th for Palmer, who fired in off the left post.

Tottenham rallies to beat Brentford

Tottenham hit back to beat Brentford 3-1 after Bryan Mbuemo scored in the first minute for the visitors.

Dominic Solanke leveled from close range seven minutes later after James Maddison’s shot was saved.

Brennan Johnson put Spurs 2-1 ahead in the 28th on a pass from captain Son Heung-Min, who set up Maddison’s late goal.

Crossbar twice thwarts United

Manchester United remained midtable after squandering a host of chances in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

After United winger Alejandro Garnacho had an early effort saved, defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez saw efforts saved by goalie Dean Henderson.

Midway through a frantic first half, Garnacho then hit the crossbar and midfielder Bruno Fernandes did likewise when he followed up.

The result left United in 11th place and Palace in 16th.

Still no win for struggling Saints

Southampton was denied its first win when visiting Ipswich scored in the fifth minute of injury time to draw 1-1.

Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saved Dara O’Shea’s header but Ipswich captain Sam Morsy scored from the ensuing corner with a fine 20-meter strike.

Veteran midfielder Adam Lallana set up 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Dibling early on for Southampton, which is in 18th place.

Everton again fails to protect lead

Everton leaked again when it drew 1-1 at Leicester, where torrential rain delayed the start of the second half by six minutes.

Everton lost its previous two games despite going 2-0 up.

This time it led 1-0 through Iliman Ndiaye’s 12th-minute goal only for forward Stephy Mavididi to equalize in the 73rd and leave Everton in 19th spot.

