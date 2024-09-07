Ireland fans prove they haven’t forgiven Rice and Grealish

DUBLIN (AP) — England players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were targeted by protesting Ireland fans during the UEFA Nations…

DUBLIN (AP) — England players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish were targeted by protesting Ireland fans during the UEFA Nations League match on Saturday.

Both former Ireland players responded to the jeers in perfect fashion with goals in a 2-0 win at Aviva Stadium.

One banner had pictures of Rice and Grealish alongside the words, “The snakes are back.”

Rice opened the scoring in the 11th minute but didn’t celebrate.

Grealish added the second in the 26th and did celebrate, but later said he had “nothing bad to say” about Ireland fans.

“We both enjoyed our time playing here. I certainly did,” Grealish said. “I have a lot of Irish in my family, so there’s no bad blood whatsoever from my side.”

Rice made three appearances for Ireland before opting to represent England, where he has become a key figure in the team as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Grealish, who became a British record signing when joining Manchester City for 100 million pounds ($139 million) in 2021, played for Ireland at youth level and then chose to pursue a career with England.

Both players were born in England but eligible to represent Ireland.

England interim manager Lee Carsley also represented Ireland as a player when he made 40 appearances for the senior team. He was also born in England.

