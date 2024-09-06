Houston’s Kyle Tucker, Arizona’s Ketel Marte reinstated from IL before start of series

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston and Arizona got an All-Star back from injury Friday before the start of a three-game series,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston and Arizona got an All-Star back from injury Friday before the start of a three-game series, with right fielder Kyle Tucker returning for the Astros and second baseman Ketel Marte coming off the injured list for the Diamondbacks.

Tucker has been out since fracturing his right shin with a foul ball on June 3. He still isn’t 100% and was in the lineup at designated hitter Friday night before the Astros have him play defense.

“It’s just kind of day to day to see how he feels,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “But it’s not going to be like pencil him in days in a row, we’re just going to have to wait and see how he feels.”

Espada was asked what he expects from Tucker when he does play right field.

“Defensively we don’t know yet until he goes out there, but running you’ll see 75-80%,” he said.

Tucker was off to a great start before his injury and had 11 doubles, 19 homers and 40 RBIs in 60 games.

Marte, also in the lineup Friday at designated hitter, had a much shorter stint on the injured list. He has been out since spraining his left ankle Aug. 18.

“He’s looking great and we’re really excited about how hard he worked to make this day happen,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s one of the best players in the National League, so getting him in this clubhouse, in this dugout, in this lineup is good for all of us, including him. And I know he’s excited to be back.”

Lovullo has said that Marte will get some time at designated hitter before he returns to second base.

Marte was batting .298 with 30 homers and 81 RBIs before his injury.

Outfielder Jorge Barrosa was optioned to Triple-A Reno Thursday to make room for Marte on the roster.

Houston optioned infielder Zach Dezenzo to Triple-A Sugar Land and designated left-hander Parker Mushinski for assignment Friday when Tucker was reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

