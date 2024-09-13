Hlongwane and Minnesota United visit Saint Louis City SC

Minnesota United FC (10-11-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-10-13, 12th in the Western Conference)…

Minnesota United FC (10-11-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-10-13, 12th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis -101, Minnesota United FC +235, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Bongokuhle Hlongwane leads Minnesota United into a matchup with Saint Louis City SC after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Saint Louis is 3-9-9 in conference games. Saint Louis has a -13 goal differential, scoring 40 goals while allowing 53.

United is 7-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Hlongwane leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. United has scored 44.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals with three assists for Saint Louis. Nokkvi Thorisson has four goals over the past 10 games.

Hlongwane has nine goals and four assists for United. Teemu Pukki has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 2-4-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

United: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

United: Loic Mesanvi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press.