Hidalgo keeps lead of Spanish Open with Rahm five shots back

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo extended his lead of the Spanish Open while record-chasing Jon Rahm was five shots off the pace after the second round on Friday.

Hidalgo added to his opening round 65 by hitting 4-under 67 thanks to four birdies and just a single bogey at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The Spaniard was four shots ahead of Joe Dean of England.

Rahm was five adrift after shooting 2-under 69. The three-time winner hit four bogeys, along with the same number of birdies. He also eagled the par-5 fourth hole.

The heavy winds that made round one tricky had died down by early Friday.

“It’s a little frustrating after doing such good work yesterday under heavy winds not to take advantage of the easier conditions today,” Rahm said. “(But) I still had some good swings in me to make that fourth hole eagle putt. That renewed the energy in me for the rest of the round.”

Rahm is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. He won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The home favorite won the LIV individual title and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup next year. He is being allowed to play after appealing the European tour sanctions against him for playing the LIV circuit.

