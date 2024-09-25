All-Star OF Steven Kwan homers in first at-bat in return from IL as Guardians down Reds 5-2 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan needed just one swing to show he’s playoff ready. Kwan returned from the injured list…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Steven Kwan needed just one swing to show he’s playoff ready.

Kwan returned from the injured list and homered leading off Wednesday night’s game as the Cleveland Guardians continued to tune up for the postseason with a 5-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day, providing a nice boost for the AL Central champions, who are trying to catch the New York Yankees for the top seed in the postseason.

In his first at-bat, Kwan connected on a 0-1 pitch from Jakob Junis for his 14th homer — an accidental one.

“Just trying to hit a single up the middle, which is really funny,” Kwan said.

Kwan had been sidelined with a back issue that may have contributed to his prolonged hitting slump in the season’s second half. The Gold Glove winner had been sidelined since Sept. 14.

“Unfortunately, Steven had an injury, but our medical staff got him through it as quickly as possible,” manager Stephen Vogt said before the game. “I know Steven is excited to get back out and play with us, and we’re excited to have him.”

Kwan led the majors with a .352 average at the All-Star break. But the 27-year-old was hitting just .201 in his last 50 games before being placed on the IL. Kwan was sidelined earlier in the season with hamstring issues.

“Every hitter goes through spurts where they’re not themselves, but Kwanny was swinging the bat well right before the injury happened,” Vogt said.

The Guardians also announced that pitchers Tanner Bibee and Matthew Boyd would not start again until the ALDS, which begins on Oct. 5. Vogt said both would throw simulated games over the next nine days.

Ben Lively, Gavin Williams, Alex Cobb and rookie Joey Cantillo are also being considered to be part of the rotation during the best-of-five series.

“We wanted to get our rotation set up for the postseason and didn’t feel like Tanner or Matt had to pitch another regular-season game,” Vogt explained. “All of our options are still open.”

With Kwan returning, Cleveland optioned outfielder Myles Straw to Triple-A Columbus before wrapping up its two-game series.

Straw had been the team’s center fielder the past two-plus seasons before he was optioned to the minors at the end of spring training. The 29-year-old was recalled last week and got off to a rough start by getting picked off as a pinch-runner in his first appearance.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.