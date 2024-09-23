Giants take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (77-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Francisco Giants (77-79, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -171, Giants +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona is 42-33 at home and 87-69 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 71-29 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has a 36-42 record on the road and a 77-79 record overall. The Giants are 57-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 35 home runs, 62 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .295 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 11-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto has 26 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 62 RBI for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 8-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (adductor), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (calf), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

