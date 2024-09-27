Genoa home match against Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble at derby

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa’s Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three…

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa’s Serie A home match against Juventus will be played behind closed doors on Saturday, three days after crowd trouble before and after the Italian Cup derby.

Friday’s decision came after violent clashes between Genoa and Sampdoria fans that saw more than 50 people injured, including 41 police officers who were attempting to control the fiery crowds.

Most of the trouble happened after the match, which Serie B side Sampdoria won on penalties.

As punishment, no fans will be allowed into Genoa’s stadium on Saturday.

Sampdoria is expected to face a similar punishment for its next home match, against Juve Stabia on Oct. 4.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.