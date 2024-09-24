Mets star Francisco Lindor misses 8th straight game with back pain, but could return Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor missed his eighth straight game with back discomfort Tuesday night but was on…

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor missed his eighth straight game with back discomfort Tuesday night but was on deck to pinch hit when New York made the final out of a 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Lindor “could be in play” for Wednesday — although heavy rain is in the forecast.

Prior to the opener of a critical three-game series, Lindor spoke with reporters wearing a heavy heat wrap on his back and said he would work out before the game to determine if he was healthy enough to come off the bench. Lindor had a bone scan Monday that revealed no structural damage to his back, which he said meant there would likely be no further threat of injury if he tried to play.

“He’s going to try to push it again and he’s going to let me know if he is available for today or not,” Mendoza said before the game. “That was the case on Sunday, and after the workout, he said he was not there yet. He’s going to be very honest with us. He’s not going to put himself at risk or the team at risk.”

Lindor has played only one inning in the past 10 games. But the Mets went 6-1 without him on a homestand that ended Sunday and they hold one of three National League wild cards with five games remaining in a tight race that also includes San Diego, Arizona and Atlanta.

Lindor said he would be willing to return as a designated hitter if the team felt that was best. He said he needs to get to the point where if he feels pain while playing, it does not linger.

“It is more important for me that the pain comes, and then goes,” Lindor said. “Before, when I hit the ball and started running, it wasn’t letting go. It can’t be that constant, I can’t move, I can’t move, I can’t move. That will put me in a spot where I can’t do what I need to do.”

Rookie infielder Luisangel Acuña has replaced Lindor at shortstop and fared well, batting .375 with three home runs since being called up from the minors on Sept. 14.

