France striker Wissam Ben Yedder to stand trial on charges of sexual assault while drunk

France soccer player Wissam Ben Yedder was taken into custody over the weekend and will stand trial on charges of “sexual assault in a state of inebriation,” a judicial official told The Associated Press on Monday.

Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli told the AP the public prosecutor’s office has appealed against the decision not to remand Ben Yedder in custody after the player was released following his arrest.

Sports newspaper L’Equipe first reported earlier Monday that Ben Yedder, who was without a club since his contract with Monaco expired at the end of last season, was summoned to appear in court and has been placed under judicial supervision.

Martinelli said the trial has been set for Oct. 15.

The Nice prosecutor did not give more details about the case.

L’Equipe reported Ben Yedder was arrested after a woman born in 2001 filed a lawsuit for sexual assault. The alleged events took place on Friday night in Ben Yedder’s car, the newspaper added.

In a separate legal case last year, Ben Yedder was charged with “rape, attempted rape and sexual assault” over another incident in the south of France.

The 34-year-old Ben Yedder notched 16 goals and three assists in the French league last season to help Monaco finish second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

In five seasons at Monaco, the France international scored 118 goals in 201 appearances in all competitions to become the second all-time leading scorer for the club behind retired Argentine striker Delio Onnis (223).

Ben Yedder has 19 caps for France, the last in June 2022.

