France midfielder Veretout joins Lyon from Marseille

LYON, France (AP) — France midfielder Jordan Veretout has signed a two-year deal with Lyon in a transfer from French league rival Marseille.

Lyon said in a statement late Wednesday that the deal is worth four million euros ($4.4 million), with bonuses of up to three million euros and a 25% capital gain in the event of a future transfer.

Veretout was not part of new Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. The club wanted to get rid of Veretout during the transfer window but could not seal a deal before deadline day.

He was signed by Lyon as a joker and the seven-time French champion can register him for the Europa League. French rules allow clubs to sign an extra player outside the regular transfer window as long as they are playing domestically.

Veretout was recently the target of heinous messages online.

Trained in Nantes, the 31-year-old Veretout also played abroad with Aston Villa in the English Premier League and in Italy at Fiorentina and Roma. He has already played more than 500 professional matches, scoring 66 goals and delivering 63 assists.

Veretout won the 2021 Nations League with France and played at the 2022 World Cup.

