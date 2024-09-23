Former US coach Bob Bradley resigns from Norwegian second-tier club Stabaek

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Former United States coach Bob Bradley has resigned from Norwegian club Stabaek after a year. Bradley,…

Bradley, who coached Stabaek in 2014 and 2015, was hired again a year ago to try and save the club from demotion from the Norwegian top-flight, but couldn’t. He had a great start in the second tier this year but the team has slowly dropped in the standings and looks unlikely to rebound immediately.

After a run of three losses, two at home, Stabaek was seventh in the standings, 10 points out of the promotion places with seven games to go.

“Bob will forever be a special part of the club’s history — a wise football head with enormous work capacity and great commitment,” Stabaek said in a statement on Sunday. “After a long period of limited development and varying results, we have, in consultation with Bob, agreed to end the collaboration.”

Bradley coached the U.S. from 2007-11, led the team to the 2010 World Cup last 16 and three Gold Cup finals, winning one.

