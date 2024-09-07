Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies at age 86

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Ron Yeats, who captained Liverpool to six trophies in the 1960s, has died, the English club…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Ron Yeats, who captained Liverpool to six trophies in the 1960s, has died, the English club announced Saturday. He was 86.

Yeats “suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years,” Liverpool said in a statement, adding that he died late Friday.

Signed from Dundee United in 1961, Yeats was immediately named captain and became a key defender in Liverpool manager Bill Shankly’s teams, helping lift the club out of an extended spell in the second division.

“Walk around him,” Shankly said when the 6-foot-2 (1.88-meter) Yeats was unveiled. “He’s a colossus.”

Liverpool won the second division in Yeats’ first season and then the first division in 1964 and 1966; plus the FA Cup in 1965.

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time,” Liverpool said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.