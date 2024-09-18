FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|66
|14
|Navy
|1
|0
|38
|11
|2
|0
|87
|32
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|98
|29
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|81
|38
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|124
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|69
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|94
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|1
|2
|55
|60
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|90
|74
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|68
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|101
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|74
|72
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|121
|Temple
|0
|1
|11
|38
|0
|3
|34
|117
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 45, Tulsa 10
Texas Tech 66, North Texas 21
Memphis 20, Florida St. 12
Coastal Carolina 28, Temple 20
Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19
Appalachian St. 21, East Carolina 19
Arkansas 37, UAB 27
FAU 38, FIU 20
Charlotte 27, Gardner-Webb 26
Texas 56, UTSA 7
South Florida 49, Southern Miss. 24
Houston 33, Rice 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
Charlotte at Indiana, Noon
Rice at Army, Noon
Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Utah St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
Houston Christian at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FAU at Uconn, 7 p.m.
Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Wyoming at North Texas, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|0
|69
|50
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|2
|1
|105
|40
|Virginia
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|1
|78
|70
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|52
|52
|3
|1
|146
|71
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|83
|37
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|78
|44
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|14
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|159
|26
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|47
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|121
|85
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|92
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|49
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|95
|65
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|54
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|41
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|30
|31
|1
|2
|81
|84
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|34
|52
|0
|3
|46
|72
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 20, Florida St. 12
NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20
Missouri 27, Boston College 21
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 34
Georgia Tech 59, VMI 7
Miami 62, Ball St. 0
North Carolina 45, NC Central 10
Duke 26, Uconn 21
Virginia Tech 37, Old Dominion 17
Mississippi 40, Wake Forest 6
Maryland 27, Virginia 13
California 31, San Diego St. 10
Friday, Sept. 20
Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
NC State at Clemson, Noon
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 5 p.m.
California at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Michigan St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|35
|34
|3
|0
|137
|51
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|109
|58
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|93
|42
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|22
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|40
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|61
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|33
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|80
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|29
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|64
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|63
|TCU
|0
|1
|34
|35
|2
|1
|113
|62
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|109
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|50
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|85
|49
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|86
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 31, Texas State 28
Friday’s Games
UNLV 23, Kansas 20
Kansas St. 31, Arizona 7
Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 66, North Texas 21
Cincinnati 27, Miami (Ohio) 16
Oklahoma St. 45, Tulsa 10
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 34
Utah 38, Utah St. 21
Baylor 31, Air Force 3
UCF 35, TCU 34
Colorado 28, Colorado St. 9
Houston 33, Rice 7
BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Saturday, Sept. 21
Kansas at West Virginia, Noon
Houston at Cincinnati, Noon
Arkansas St. at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
TCU at SMU, 5 p.m.
Baylor at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|1
|2
|62
|68
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|62
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|50
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|53
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|45
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|73
|74
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|59
|82
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|90
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|100
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|88
|95
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|90
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|2
|46
|113
___
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 52, Idaho St. 28
Montana 59, Morehead St. 2
Abilene Christian 24, N. Colorado 22
Idaho 41, Albany (NY) 13
Lamar 17, Weber St. 16
SE Louisiana 28, E. Washington 24
Cal Poly 31, W. Oregon 14
UC Davis 24, S. Utah 21
Sacramento St. 34, Nicholls 7
N. Arizona 45, Utah Tech 17
Saturday, Sept. 21
W. Carolina at Montana, 3 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Nevada, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Utah Tech at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|2
|1
|98
|80
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|85
|101
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|80
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|96
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|42
|45
|1
|2
|91
|114
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|61
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|110
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|80
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|52
|182
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 51, W. Illinois 34
Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0
Charlotte 27, Gardner-Webb 26
UT Martin 43, North Alabama 28
Tennessee St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28
Missouri St. 28, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14
Northwestern 31, E. Illinois 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|42
|13
|3
|0
|150
|23
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|3
|0
|83
|34
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|98
|26
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|20
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|6
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|62
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|39
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|24
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|20
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|41
|Maryland
|0
|1
|24
|27
|2
|1
|101
|47
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|70
|59
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|19
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|39
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|36
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|69
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|66
|UCLA
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|1
|29
|55
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 28, Arkansas St. 18
Illinois 30, Cent. Michigan 9
Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
Washington St. 24, Washington 19
Michigan St. 40, Prairie View 0
Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
Minnesota 27, Nevada 0
Oregon 49, Oregon St. 14
Iowa 38, Troy 21
Northwestern 31, E. Illinois 7
Nebraska 34, N. Iowa 3
Indiana 42, UCLA 13
Maryland 27, Virginia 13
Friday, Sept. 20
Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Marshall at Ohio St., Noon
Villanova at Maryland, Noon
Charlotte at Indiana, Noon
Southern Cal at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Washington, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|13
|2
|0
|90
|30
|Villanova
|1
|0
|14
|13
|3
|0
|66
|33
|Rhode Island
|1
|0
|21
|9
|2
|1
|41
|74
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|51
|22
|1
|2
|113
|104
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|58
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|69
|83
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|76
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|68
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|111
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|108
|Campbell
|0
|1
|9
|21
|1
|2
|57
|78
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|69
|Maine
|0
|1
|22
|51
|1
|2
|63
|106
|NC A&T
|0
|1
|13
|42
|1
|2
|53
|107
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|70
|60
|Towson
|0
|1
|13
|14
|1
|2
|47
|61
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware 42, NC A&T 13
Stony Brook 27, Fordham 21
Holy Cross 43, Bryant 22
Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0
Villanova 14, Towson 13
Monmouth (NJ) 51, Maine 22
Hampton 37, Norfolk St. 7
Idaho 41, Albany (NY) 13
W. Carolina 24, Elon 17
Rhode Island 21, Campbell 9
New Hampshire 45, Stonehill 6
William & Mary 28, Wofford 21
Saturday, Sept. 21
Villanova at Maryland, Noon
Rhode Island at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Towson at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.
Hampton vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Campbell, 5 p.m.
Richmond at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
ETSU at Elon, 6 p.m.
Furman at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
Penn at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at FIU, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|2
|0
|58
|34
|3
|0
|99
|58
|W. Kentucky
|1
|0
|49
|21
|2
|1
|80
|84
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|72
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|47
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|85
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|1
|21
|49
|1
|2
|56
|126
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|2
|47
|94
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|75
|141
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|93
|UTEP
|0
|1
|10
|28
|0
|3
|41
|95
___
Saturday’s Games
NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20
Liberty 28, UTEP 10
FAU 38, FIU 20
W. Kentucky 49, Middle Tennessee 21
Sam Houston St. 31, Hawaii 13
E. Michigan 37, Jacksonville St. 34
San Jose St. 31, Kennesaw St. 10
Fresno St. 48, New Mexico St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 21
Southern Miss. at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Colorado St., 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at FIU, 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Toledo at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|34
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|105
___
Saturday’s Games
Sacred Heart 40, Georgetown 14
Merrimack 31, Bucknell 21
Saturday, Sept. 21
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson at Harvard, Noon
Lafayette at Columbia, Noon
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Brown at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Penn at Delaware, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|54
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|70
|64
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|51
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|121
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|149
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|40
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|70
|29
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|128
|50
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|74
|78
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|92
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|73
|115
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami (Ohio) 16
Illinois 30, Cent. Michigan 9
Buffalo 34, Umass 3
Ohio 21, Morgan St. 6
Miami 62, Ball St. 0
Akron 31, Colgate 20
W. Michigan 59, Bethune-Cookman 31
E. Michigan 37, Jacksonville St. 34
Toledo 41, Mississippi St. 17
Tennessee 71, Kent St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 21
Ohio at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Akron at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|74
|96
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|80
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|63
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|110
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|84
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|126
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 35, Morehouse 21
Wagner 30, Delaware St. 7
Ohio 21, Morgan St. 6
Hampton 37, Norfolk St. 7
North Carolina 45, NC Central 10
Georgia Southern 42, SC State 14
Saturday, Sept. 21
Norfolk St. at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Hampton vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.
Richmond at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|91
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|116
|69
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|51
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|73
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|71
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|86
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|30
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|89
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|85
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|76
|78
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|101
|77
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 51, W. Illinois 34
North Dakota 52, Idaho St. 28
Duquesne 28, Youngstown St. 25
N. Dakota St. 38, ETSU 35
Indiana St. 24, Dayton 13
Missouri St. 28, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14
S. Dakota St. 24, Augustana (SD) 3
Murray St. 59, MVSU 8
S. Illinois 35, Incarnate Word 28
Nebraska 34, N. Iowa 3
Saturday, Sept. 21
San Diego at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Towson at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
N. Iowa at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|3
|0
|90
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|41
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|104
|60
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|82
|Air Force
|0
|1
|7
|17
|1
|2
|31
|54
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|97
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|61
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|66
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|100
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|102
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|89
|141
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|99
___
Friday’s Games
UNLV 23, Kansas 20
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 27, Nevada 0
Utah 38, Utah St. 21
San Jose St. 31, Kennesaw St. 10
Sam Houston St. 31, Hawaii 13
Colorado 28, Colorado St. 9
Auburn 45, New Mexico 19
Baylor 31, Air Force 3
BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Fresno St. 48, New Mexico St. 0
California 31, San Diego St. 10
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Utah St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at Nevada, 3 p.m.
UTEP at Colorado St., 5 p.m.
Wyoming at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
N. Iowa at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|1
|0
|27
|20
|2
|1
|70
|89
|Robert Morris
|1
|0
|55
|28
|1
|2
|90
|87
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|63
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|130
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|1
|20
|27
|1
|2
|53
|62
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|92
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
___
Saturday’s Games
Robert Morris 55, Mercyhurst 28
CCSU 27, St. Francis (Pa.) 20
Lehigh 20, LIU Brooklyn 17
Duquesne 28, Youngstown St. 25
Wagner 30, Delaware St. 7
New Hampshire 45, Stonehill 6
Saturday, Sept. 21
Rhode Island at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
WV Wesleyan at Duquesne, Noon
Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.
CCSU at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Wagner, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|131
|65
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|73
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Oregon 49, Oregon St. 14
Washington St. 24, Washington 19
Friday, Sept. 20
San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Purdue at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|91
|74
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|79
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|72
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|108
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|63
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|76
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 20, LIU Brooklyn 17
Lafayette 56, Marist 14
Stony Brook 27, Fordham 21
Sacred Heart 40, Georgetown 14
Holy Cross 43, Bryant 22
Merrimack 31, Bucknell 21
Akron 31, Colgate 20
Saturday, Sept. 21
Lafayette at Columbia, Noon
Princeton at Lehigh, Noon
Fordham at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Brown at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|24
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|32
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|53
|28
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|72
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|67
|76
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|77
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|51
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|34
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|65
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|111
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|87
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette 56, Marist 14
Presbyterian 52, Va. Lynchburg 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 24, Black Hills St. 14
Furman 48, Stetson 7
Montana 59, Morehead St. 2
Butler 53, Hanover 0
Indiana St. 24, Dayton 13
Davidson 42, Point (Ga.) 12
Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17
Saturday, Sept. 21
Ave Maria at Dayton, Noon
Stetson at Harvard, Noon
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Chicago at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
San Diego at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|13
|12
|3
|0
|95
|18
|LSU
|1
|0
|36
|33
|2
|1
|100
|81
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|33
|20
|2
|1
|98
|53
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|64
|42
|2
|1
|87
|61
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|147
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|168
|9
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|116
|21
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|101
|34
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|191
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|19
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|138
|66
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|132
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|121
|63
|Florida
|0
|1
|20
|33
|1
|2
|82
|81
|Kentucky
|0
|2
|18
|44
|1
|2
|49
|44
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|78
___
Saturday’s Games
LSU 36, South Carolina 33
Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10
Missouri 27, Boston College 21
Texas A&M 33, Florida 20
Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19
Arkansas 37, UAB 27
Mississippi 40, Wake Forest 6
Texas 56, UTSA 7
Georgia St. 36, Vanderbilt 32
Toledo 41, Mississippi St. 17
Georgia 13, Kentucky 12
Auburn 45, New Mexico 19
Tennessee 71, Kent St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 21
Florida at Mississippi St., Noon
Ohio at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4:15 p.m.
Akron at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|1
|0
|10
|3
|3
|0
|104
|15
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|96
|44
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|68
|67
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|106
|76
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|68
|107
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|90
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|79
|Chattanooga
|0
|1
|3
|10
|0
|3
|27
|103
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|135
___
Saturday’s Games
The Citadel 54, North Greenville 0
Furman 48, Stetson 7
Georgia Tech 59, VMI 7
N. Dakota St. 38, ETSU 35
Mercer 10, Chattanooga 3
William & Mary 28, Wofford 21
W. Carolina 24, Elon 17
Samford 12, Alabama St. 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
Norfolk St. at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Montana, 3 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Furman at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
ETSU at Elon, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|28
|24
|2
|2
|82
|109
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|64
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|95
|101
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|80
|87
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|111
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|1
|24
|28
|1
|2
|121
|63
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|103
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|69
|186
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|64
|116
___
Thursday’s Games
South Alabama 87, Northwestern St. 10
Saturday’s Games
Lamar 17, Weber St. 16
Grambling St. 35, Texas A&M Commerce 28
SE Louisiana 28, E. Washington 24
Houston Christian 70, Louisiana College 7
S. Illinois 35, Incarnate Word 28
McNeese St. 28, Stephen F. Austin 24
Sacramento St. 34, Nicholls 7
Saturday, Sept. 21
Houston Christian at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Texas Southern at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
N. Arizona at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|76
|96
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|97
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|105
|52
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|46
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|138
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|128
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Southern
|1
|0
|27
|9
|1
|1
|34
|78
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|82
|88
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|41
|103
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|101
|111
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|9
|27
|1
|2
|46
|98
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|64
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan St. 40, Prairie View 0
Alcorn St. 38, Edward Waters 7
W. Michigan 59, Bethune-Cookman 31
Alabama A&M 24, Georgetown 16
Jackson St. 33, Southern U. 15
Tennessee St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28
Grambling St. 35, Texas A&M Commerce 28
Samford 12, Alabama St. 7
Murray St. 59, MVSU 8
Saturday, Sept. 21
Clark Atlanta at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|123
|68
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|13
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|79
|95
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|107
|87
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|88
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|34
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50
|80
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|20
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|20
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|83
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|111
|68
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|145
|89
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|59
|90
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|64
|104
___
Thursday’s Games
Arizona St. 31, Texas State 28
South Alabama 87, Northwestern St. 10
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 28, Arkansas St. 18
Coastal Carolina 28, Temple 20
Appalachian St. 21, East Carolina 19
Iowa 38, Troy 21
Virginia Tech 37, Old Dominion 17
Georgia Southern 42, SC State 14
Georgia St. 36, Vanderbilt 32
South Florida 49, Southern Miss. 24
Thursday, Sept. 19
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Marshall at Ohio St., Noon
Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|1
|113
|98
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|45
|17
|2
|1
|110
|64
|E. Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|7
|1
|2
|33
|94
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|86
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|97
|West Georgia
|0
|2
|31
|64
|1
|2
|69
|93
|Austin Peay
|0
|1
|17
|45
|0
|3
|34
|138
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|60
|144
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian 24, N. Colorado 22
E. Kentucky 26, West Georgia 7
Cent. Arkansas 45, Austin Peay 17
UT Martin 43, North Alabama 28
UC Davis 24, S. Utah 21
N. Arizona 45, Utah Tech 17
Saturday, Sept. 21
Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|2
|1
|103
|36
|Uconn
|1
|2
|91
|93
|Umass
|0
|3
|40
|100
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 34, Umass 3
Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7
Duke 26, Uconn 21
Saturday, Sept. 21
CCSU at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Uconn, 7 p.m.
