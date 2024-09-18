FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 1 0 24 7 2 0 66 14 Navy 1 0 38 11 2 0 87 32 Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 98 29 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 38 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 124 South Florida 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 69 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 94 FAU 0 1 7 24 1 2 55 60 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 74 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 2 98 68 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 101 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 2 74 72 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 121 Temple 0 1 11 38 0 3 34 117

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 45, Tulsa 10

Texas Tech 66, North Texas 21

Memphis 20, Florida St. 12

Coastal Carolina 28, Temple 20

Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19

Appalachian St. 21, East Carolina 19

Arkansas 37, UAB 27

FAU 38, FIU 20

Charlotte 27, Gardner-Webb 26

Texas 56, UTSA 7

South Florida 49, Southern Miss. 24

Houston 33, Rice 7

Saturday, Sept. 21

Charlotte at Indiana, Noon

Rice at Army, Noon

Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Utah St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Houston Christian at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at North Texas, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Syracuse 1 0 31 28 2 0 69 50 Boston College 1 0 28 13 2 1 105 40 Virginia 1 0 31 30 2 1 78 70 Georgia Tech 1 1 52 52 3 1 146 71 California 0 0 0 0 3 0 83 37 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 0 78 44 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 14 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 0 159 26 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 47 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 3 0 121 85 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 92 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 49 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 95 65 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 54 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 41 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 2 81 84 Florida St. 0 2 34 52 0 3 46 72

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 20, Florida St. 12

NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20

Missouri 27, Boston College 21

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 34

Georgia Tech 59, VMI 7

Miami 62, Ball St. 0

North Carolina 45, NC Central 10

Duke 26, Uconn 21

Virginia Tech 37, Old Dominion 17

Mississippi 40, Wake Forest 6

Maryland 27, Virginia 13

California 31, San Diego St. 10

Friday, Sept. 20

Stanford at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

NC State at Clemson, Noon

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 5 p.m.

California at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Miami at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 1 0 35 34 3 0 137 51 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 109 58 BYU 0 0 0 0 3 0 93 42 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 22 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 40 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 61 Utah 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 33 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 80 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 29 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 64 Colorado 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 63 TCU 0 1 34 35 2 1 113 62 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 109 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 50 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 85 49 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 86

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 31, Texas State 28

Friday’s Games

UNLV 23, Kansas 20

Kansas St. 31, Arizona 7

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 66, North Texas 21

Cincinnati 27, Miami (Ohio) 16

Oklahoma St. 45, Tulsa 10

Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 34

Utah 38, Utah St. 21

Baylor 31, Air Force 3

UCF 35, TCU 34

Colorado 28, Colorado St. 9

Houston 33, Rice 7

BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Saturday, Sept. 21

Kansas at West Virginia, Noon

Houston at Cincinnati, Noon

Arkansas St. at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

TCU at SMU, 5 p.m.

Baylor at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 1 0 43 16 1 2 62 68 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 107 62 Idaho 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 50 Montana 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 53 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 45 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 2 1 73 74 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 82 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 2 98 90 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 93 100 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 88 95 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 3 46 90 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 2 46 113

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 52, Idaho St. 28

Montana 59, Morehead St. 2

Abilene Christian 24, N. Colorado 22

Idaho 41, Albany (NY) 13

Lamar 17, Weber St. 16

SE Louisiana 28, E. Washington 24

Cal Poly 31, W. Oregon 14

UC Davis 24, S. Utah 21

Sacramento St. 34, Nicholls 7

N. Arizona 45, Utah Tech 17

Saturday, Sept. 21

W. Carolina at Montana, 3 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Utah Tech at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 2 1 98 80 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 85 101 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 80 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 34 96 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 1 2 91 114 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 61 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 110 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 80 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 52 182

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 51, W. Illinois 34

Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0

Charlotte 27, Gardner-Webb 26

UT Martin 43, North Alabama 28

Tennessee St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28

Missouri St. 28, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14

Northwestern 31, E. Illinois 7

Saturday, Sept. 21

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 42 13 3 0 150 23 Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 3 0 83 34 Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 98 26 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 20 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 6 Oregon 0 0 0 0 3 0 110 62 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 39 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 24 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 20 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 41 Maryland 0 1 24 27 2 1 101 47 Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 59 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 1 92 19 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 39 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 36 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 69 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 66 UCLA 0 1 13 42 1 1 29 55

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 28, Arkansas St. 18

Illinois 30, Cent. Michigan 9

Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Washington St. 24, Washington 19

Michigan St. 40, Prairie View 0

Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Minnesota 27, Nevada 0

Oregon 49, Oregon St. 14

Iowa 38, Troy 21

Northwestern 31, E. Illinois 7

Nebraska 34, N. Iowa 3

Indiana 42, UCLA 13

Maryland 27, Virginia 13

Friday, Sept. 20

Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Marshall at Ohio St., Noon

Villanova at Maryland, Noon

Charlotte at Indiana, Noon

Southern Cal at Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Washington, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Boston College, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 13 2 0 90 30 Villanova 1 0 14 13 3 0 66 33 Rhode Island 1 0 21 9 2 1 41 74 Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 51 22 1 2 113 104 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 1 98 58 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 2 1 69 83 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 76 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 68 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 111 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 108 Campbell 0 1 9 21 1 2 57 78 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 69 Maine 0 1 22 51 1 2 63 106 NC A&T 0 1 13 42 1 2 53 107 Richmond 0 0 0 0 1 2 70 60 Towson 0 1 13 14 1 2 47 61

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 42, NC A&T 13

Stony Brook 27, Fordham 21

Holy Cross 43, Bryant 22

Richmond 38, Charleston Southern 0

Villanova 14, Towson 13

Monmouth (NJ) 51, Maine 22

Hampton 37, Norfolk St. 7

Idaho 41, Albany (NY) 13

W. Carolina 24, Elon 17

Rhode Island 21, Campbell 9

New Hampshire 45, Stonehill 6

William & Mary 28, Wofford 21

Saturday, Sept. 21

Villanova at Maryland, Noon

Rhode Island at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Towson at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Hampton vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Campbell, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

ETSU at Elon, 6 p.m.

Furman at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Penn at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at FIU, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 2 0 58 34 3 0 99 58 W. Kentucky 1 0 49 21 2 1 80 84 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 72 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 47 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 85 Middle Tennessee 0 1 21 49 1 2 56 126 New Mexico St. 0 1 24 30 1 2 47 94 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 75 141 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 93 UTEP 0 1 10 28 0 3 41 95

Saturday’s Games

NC State 30, Louisiana Tech 20

Liberty 28, UTEP 10

FAU 38, FIU 20

W. Kentucky 49, Middle Tennessee 21

Sam Houston St. 31, Hawaii 13

E. Michigan 37, Jacksonville St. 34

San Jose St. 31, Kennesaw St. 10

Fresno St. 48, New Mexico St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 21

Southern Miss. at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

Duke at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Colorado St., 5 p.m.

East Carolina at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at FIU, 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 1 65 34 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 105

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart 40, Georgetown 14

Merrimack 31, Bucknell 21

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at Harvard, Noon

Lafayette at Columbia, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Fordham at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Brown at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Penn at Delaware, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 54 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 64 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 51 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 121 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 149 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 40

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 70 29 Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 0 128 50 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 1 74 78 Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 96 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 92 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 73 115

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami (Ohio) 16

Illinois 30, Cent. Michigan 9

Buffalo 34, Umass 3

Ohio 21, Morgan St. 6

Miami 62, Ball St. 0

Akron 31, Colgate 20

W. Michigan 59, Bethune-Cookman 31

E. Michigan 37, Jacksonville St. 34

Toledo 41, Mississippi St. 17

Tennessee 71, Kent St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ohio at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Akron at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Howard 0 0 0 0 2 1 74 96 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 80 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 63 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 110 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 84 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 126

Saturday’s Games

Howard 35, Morehouse 21

Wagner 30, Delaware St. 7

Ohio 21, Morgan St. 6

Hampton 37, Norfolk St. 7

North Carolina 45, NC Central 10

Georgia Southern 42, SC State 14

Saturday, Sept. 21

Norfolk St. at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. Howard at Washington, D.C., Md., 4 p.m.

Richmond at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

NC A&T at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 75 91 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 116 69 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 51 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 73 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 71 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 86 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 30 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 89 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 85 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 76 78 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 101 77

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 51, W. Illinois 34

North Dakota 52, Idaho St. 28

Duquesne 28, Youngstown St. 25

N. Dakota St. 38, ETSU 35

Indiana St. 24, Dayton 13

Missouri St. 28, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14

S. Dakota St. 24, Augustana (SD) 3

Murray St. 59, MVSU 8

S. Illinois 35, Incarnate Word 28

Nebraska 34, N. Iowa 3

Saturday, Sept. 21

San Diego at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Towson at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

N. Iowa at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 3 0 90 41 UNLV 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 41 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 104 60 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 82 Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 2 31 54 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 97 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 61 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 66 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 100 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 102 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 3 89 141 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 99

Friday’s Games

UNLV 23, Kansas 20

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 27, Nevada 0

Utah 38, Utah St. 21

San Jose St. 31, Kennesaw St. 10

Sam Houston St. 31, Hawaii 13

Colorado 28, Colorado St. 9

Auburn 45, New Mexico 19

Baylor 31, Air Force 3

BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 48, New Mexico St. 0

California 31, San Diego St. 10

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Utah St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at Nevada, 3 p.m.

UTEP at Colorado St., 5 p.m.

Wyoming at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Boise St., 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

N. Iowa at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 1 0 27 20 2 1 70 89 Robert Morris 1 0 55 28 1 2 90 87 Wagner 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 63 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 130 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 1 20 27 1 2 53 62 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 92 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris 55, Mercyhurst 28

CCSU 27, St. Francis (Pa.) 20

Lehigh 20, LIU Brooklyn 17

Duquesne 28, Youngstown St. 25

Wagner 30, Delaware St. 7

New Hampshire 45, Stonehill 6

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rhode Island at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

WV Wesleyan at Duquesne, Noon

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Montana St., 3 p.m.

CCSU at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wagner, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 65 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 73 64

Saturday’s Games

Oregon 49, Oregon St. 14

Washington St. 24, Washington 19

Friday, Sept. 20

San Jose St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Purdue at Oregon St., 8:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 1 91 74 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 79 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 72 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 108 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 63 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 76 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 3 41 101

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 20, LIU Brooklyn 17

Lafayette 56, Marist 14

Stony Brook 27, Fordham 21

Sacred Heart 40, Georgetown 14

Holy Cross 43, Bryant 22

Merrimack 31, Bucknell 21

Akron 31, Colgate 20

Saturday, Sept. 21

Lafayette at Columbia, Noon

Princeton at Lehigh, Noon

Fordham at Dartmouth, 1 p.m.

Brown at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 24 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 32 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 0 53 28 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 72 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 76 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 77 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 51 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 34 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 2 47 65 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 111 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 87

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 56, Marist 14

Presbyterian 52, Va. Lynchburg 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 24, Black Hills St. 14

Furman 48, Stetson 7

Montana 59, Morehead St. 2

Butler 53, Hanover 0

Indiana St. 24, Dayton 13

Davidson 42, Point (Ga.) 12

Valparaiso 20, Indiana Wesleyan 17

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ave Maria at Dayton, Noon

Stetson at Harvard, Noon

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Chicago at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

San Diego at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 13 12 3 0 95 18 LSU 1 0 36 33 2 1 100 81 Texas A&M 1 0 33 20 2 1 98 53 South Carolina 1 1 64 42 2 1 87 61 Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 147 26 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 168 9 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3 0 116 21 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 101 34 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 3 0 191 13 Texas 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 19 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 1 138 66 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 1 132 43 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 63 Florida 0 1 20 33 1 2 82 81 Kentucky 0 2 18 44 1 2 49 44 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 78

Saturday’s Games

LSU 36, South Carolina 33

Alabama 42, Wisconsin 10

Missouri 27, Boston College 21

Texas A&M 33, Florida 20

Oklahoma 34, Tulane 19

Arkansas 37, UAB 27

Mississippi 40, Wake Forest 6

Texas 56, UTSA 7

Georgia St. 36, Vanderbilt 32

Toledo 41, Mississippi St. 17

Georgia 13, Kentucky 12

Auburn 45, New Mexico 19

Tennessee 71, Kent St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 21

Florida at Mississippi St., Noon

Ohio at Kentucky, 12:45 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4:15 p.m.

Akron at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 1 0 10 3 3 0 104 15 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 2 1 96 44 Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 67 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 2 106 76 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 2 68 107 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 90 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 79 Chattanooga 0 1 3 10 0 3 27 103 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 3 42 135

Saturday’s Games

The Citadel 54, North Greenville 0

Furman 48, Stetson 7

Georgia Tech 59, VMI 7

N. Dakota St. 38, ETSU 35

Mercer 10, Chattanooga 3

William & Mary 28, Wofford 21

W. Carolina 24, Elon 17

Samford 12, Alabama St. 7

Saturday, Sept. 21

Norfolk St. at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Montana, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Furman at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

ETSU at Elon, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA McNeese St. 1 0 28 24 2 2 82 109 Lamar 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 64 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 1 2 95 101 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 2 80 87 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 111 Stephen F. Austin 0 1 24 28 1 2 121 63 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 45 103 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 69 186 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 3 64 116

Thursday’s Games

South Alabama 87, Northwestern St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Lamar 17, Weber St. 16

Grambling St. 35, Texas A&M Commerce 28

SE Louisiana 28, E. Washington 24

Houston Christian 70, Louisiana College 7

S. Illinois 35, Incarnate Word 28

McNeese St. 28, Stephen F. Austin 24

Sacramento St. 34, Nicholls 7

Saturday, Sept. 21

Houston Christian at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 76 96 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 97 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 105 52 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 46 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 138 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 3 43 128

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 1 34 78 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 82 88 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 41 103 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 2 101 111 Prairie View 0 1 9 27 1 2 46 98 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 64

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 40, Prairie View 0

Alcorn St. 38, Edward Waters 7

W. Michigan 59, Bethune-Cookman 31

Alabama A&M 24, Georgetown 16

Jackson St. 33, Southern U. 15

Tennessee St. 41, Ark.-Pine Bluff 28

Grambling St. 35, Texas A&M Commerce 28

Samford 12, Alabama St. 7

Murray St. 59, MVSU 8

Saturday, Sept. 21

Clark Atlanta at Bethune-Cookman, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 123 68 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 43 13 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 95 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 107 87 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 88 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 34 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 3 50 80

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 20 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 20 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 83 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 1 111 68 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 145 89 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 59 90 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 3 64 104

Thursday’s Games

Arizona St. 31, Texas State 28

South Alabama 87, Northwestern St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 28, Arkansas St. 18

Coastal Carolina 28, Temple 20

Appalachian St. 21, East Carolina 19

Iowa 38, Troy 21

Virginia Tech 37, Old Dominion 17

Georgia Southern 42, SC State 14

Georgia St. 36, Vanderbilt 32

South Florida 49, Southern Miss. 24

Thursday, Sept. 19

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Tulane at Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Marshall at Ohio St., Noon

Virginia at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Jacksonville St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mississippi, 7:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 2 1 113 98 Cent. Arkansas 1 0 45 17 2 1 110 64 E. Kentucky 1 0 26 7 1 2 33 94 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 86 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 97 West Georgia 0 2 31 64 1 2 69 93 Austin Peay 0 1 17 45 0 3 34 138 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 60 144 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 148

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian 24, N. Colorado 22

E. Kentucky 26, West Georgia 7

Cent. Arkansas 45, Austin Peay 17

UT Martin 43, North Alabama 28

UC Davis 24, S. Utah 21

N. Arizona 45, Utah Tech 17

Saturday, Sept. 21

Morehead St. at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 2 1 103 36 Uconn 1 2 91 93 Umass 0 3 40 100

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 34, Umass 3

Notre Dame 66, Purdue 7

Duke 26, Uconn 21

Saturday, Sept. 21

CCSU at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Uconn, 7 p.m.

