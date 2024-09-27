European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women’s Champions League group after the…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women’s Champions League group after the 16-team draw on Friday.

Barcelona and Man City also will face St. Pölten and Hammarby in the traditional round-robin groups that start on Oct. 8.

Lyon, the record eight-time European champion, landed in a tough group with Wolfsburg, the titleholder in 2013 and ’14, Roma and debutant Galatasaray.

Juventus eliminated Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in the second qualifying round and was drawn into a group with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Vålerenga.

Chelsea was top-seeded in a group with Real Madrid, Twente and Celtic.

This is the final season of the group stage in the Women’s Champions League before it adopts the new single-standings format that the men’s competition changed to this season.

Games finish on Dec. 18 and the top two in each group advances to the knockout stage.

Two-leg quarterfinals are in March, the semifinals are in April and the final is at Sporting Lisbon’s stadium on May 25.

The competition has a total prize money fund of at least 24 million euros ($26.8 million) with 11.4 million euros ($12.7 million) shared between the 16 group-stage clubs.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.