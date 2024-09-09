Endrick’s surprising tribute to Charlton has Brazilians calling him ‘Bobby’

SAO PAULO (AP) — After Endrick scored the only goal for Brazil in a win over England at Wembley, he…

SAO PAULO (AP) — After Endrick scored the only goal for Brazil in a win over England at Wembley, he revealed a player he unexpectedly idolised.

Bobby Charlton.

Ever since that March night, his Brazil teammates have never let him forget it.

They started calling him “Bobby” and it has stuck.

Last Friday, as Endrick warmed up before the World Cup qualifier against Ecuador in Curitiba, fans were yelling “Bobby Charlton” at him. He was seen smiling and waving.

On Sunday, Brazil striker Rodrygo confirmed it. “Now he is Bobby, he is no longer Endrick. The banter is on,” Rodrygo told ESPN. “There’s nothing he can do. If he gets angry it will be worse.”

Endrick, who turned 18 in July, wasn’t used against Ecuador but he looks set to start on Tuesday against Paraguay in Asuncion in his first appearance since the Copa America in July, when he failed to shine and Brazil bowed out in the quarterfinals.

That was in stark contrast to March when Endrick ended a goalless friendly with England 10 minutes from time with his first goal for Brazil and became the youngest male scorer at Wembley. He paid surprising tribute to Charlton, the England and Manchester United great who died last October.

“I am a fan of Bobby Charlton’s, he played a lot in this stadium. To play and score at a stadium where he scored so many goals is very important to me,” Endrick said.

Journalists at the match had the impression Endrick was instructed to pay tribute to Charlton, which he never confirmed. Later, Brazilian media reported Endrick played a video game that included Charlton.

When memes exploded on Brazilian social media featuring the striker as a fan of antiques, Endrick went quiet about it. An old interview in which he said his father initially wanted to name him after Real Madrid great Alfredo di Stefano added to doubts about whether Endrick was being truthful or just trying to pander to an international audience.

But last month, he again named Charlton, a 1966 World Cup winner, as one of his favorite players in an interview with a social media influencer.

No Pelé, no Diego Maradona, no Lionel Messi.

Endrick’s list of five also included four past or present players from Real Madrid, which he joined in July.

His Brazilian teammates at Real Madrid — Éder Militão, Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo — were already on the “Bobby” train but others came aboard after the striker scored his first goal for Madrid on Aug. 25.

“Bien Bobbyyyyyy,” goalkeeper Thibault Courtois wrote on social media. Midfielder Jude Bellingham added, “Bobbiiigol.”

There seems to be no stopping “Bobby” now.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.