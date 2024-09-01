Dodgers try to keep win streak alive against the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-54, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-60, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-54, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-60, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-0); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (8-7, 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -136, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 38-30 record in home games and a 76-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 59-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 37-30 record on the road and an 82-54 record overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

The teams play Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs while slugging .622. Miguel Rojas is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

