Dodgers and Padres meet with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (91-67, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (94-64, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (6-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.63 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -124, Padres +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 51-29 record in home games and a 94-64 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

San Diego is 46-31 on the road and 91-67 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Padres are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 21-for-42 with six doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .314 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 29 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-41 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Padres: 8-2, .261 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

