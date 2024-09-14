Dallas faces Indiana on 15-game road skid

Dallas Wings (9-29, 6-13 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (9-29, 6-13 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (19-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings will aim to break its 15-game road losing streak when the Wings take on Indiana Fever.

The Fever are 11-8 on their home court. Indiana is third in the WNBA with 84.2 points and is shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Wings are 2-16 on the road. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up 91.5 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Indiana is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas averages 83.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 87.0 Indiana gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 100-93 on Sept. 1, with Kelsey Mitchell scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Fever.

Natasha Howard is averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 88.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 89.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.